FIFA World Cup 2026: Ticket draw opens 10 September; This is how fans can apply

With just under a year to go until kickoff, FIFA has announced that ticket applications for the FIFA World Cup 26™ will officially open on Wednesday, 10 September 2025. Fans eager to be part of football’s biggest spectacle are urged to visit FIFA.com/tickets to register interest and create a FIFA ID before the first ticket draw begins.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, is set to be the largest tournament in history, featuring 48 teams, 104 matches, and an expected attendance of 6.5 million fans. The tournament kicks off on Thursday, 11 June 2026, in Mexico City, with the final scheduled for Sunday, 19 July 2026, in New York New Jersey.

“Following the incredible success of the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, excitement is reaching new heights for the FIFA World Cup 26,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “We encourage fans everywhere to get ready to secure their place—these will be the most coveted seats in world sport.”

The ticketing process will be conducted in multiple phases. The first phase opens on 10 September 2025, where registered fans will have their first chance to apply. To participate, fans must create a FIFA ID at FIFA.com/tickets, which ensures timely updates on ticket availability and purchasing instructions.

Hospitality packages, including match-day experiences and “Follow My Team” options, are already available for booking at FIFA.com/hospitality. However, FIFA has cautioned that tickets purchased outside the official site may be invalid, and entry into host countries will still be subject to local immigration rules.

The Final Draw for FIFA World Cup 26™ will be held in December 2025, assigning teams to match fixtures, venues, and kick-off times. With 16 Host Cities across three nations, fans are encouraged to plan ahead for what promises to be a milestone in global sports history.

Visa is the official payment technology partner for the event, and the preferred method of payment for ticketing and hospitality packages.