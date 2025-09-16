Free visas for Indian students: Germany’s surprise move could change study abroad plans

Indian students exploring study and career opportunities in Germany will no longer need to pay visa fees, thanks to a new India-Germany agreement granting gratis visas for short-term academic visits.

The move aims to boost student exchanges and reduce financial barriers for Indian school and college students interested in Germany’s education system. A gratis visa is issued free of charge or with a waiver, typically for specific categories of travelers.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“The recent India-Germany agreement on gratis visas for student exchange programs would be a true game changer,” said an expert. “By removing the financial and logistic constraints of visa fees, thousands of young Indians will be encouraged to take up short-term academic programs and participate in cultural exchange and research collaborations.”

Germany has steadily grown as a top destination for Indian students. According to the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), nearly 49,500 Indian students were enrolled in German institutions in the 2023–24 winter semester, a 15.1% jump from the previous year. Over the last five years, the number has more than doubled, with 80% of them pursuing master’s programs—primarily in STEM fields.

Germany’s appeal lies in its affordability, strong job market, and globally recognized education standards. “Affordability, a strong focus on employability, and a high quality of education have helped Germany overtake traditional destinations like the U.S. and Canada,” the expert added.

Advertisement

Beyond education, Germany also offers career pathways. International students on study visas can work up to 140 full days or 280 half-days per year without special approval, with expanded opportunities during semester breaks. Many stay on after graduation—over half of Indian students remain in Germany five years after receiving residency, contributing as skilled workers.