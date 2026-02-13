From visa exemptions to ETIAS in Schengen area: EU adopts first-ever visa strategy to modernise travel

The European Commission has unveiled its first-ever EU Visa Strategy, a long-term plan that aims to modernise visa policies, enhance security and boost Europe's competitiveness on the global stage.

The strategy is designed to address the challenges posed by increased global mobility, regional instability, and escalating geopolitical pressures. This comprehensive framework seeks to make the EU safer, more prosperous, and more effective in managing travel to the union.

Additionally, it highlights the adoption of a recommendation to attract skilled talent, including professionals, students, researchers, and start-up founders, to further enhance Europe's innovation capabilities and global standing.

The three pillars of the new visa strategy

Strengthening EU security:



Security is the cornerstone of the new EU Visa Strategy. The Commission proposes a revamped system for granting visa exemptions to partner countries, with a modernised assessment framework set to be introduced in 2026.



The strategy also includes a more robust Visa Suspension Mechanism to prevent abuse of the visa-free system. Furthermore, the EU aims to apply stronger visa leverage tools, such as targeted visa measures for countries failing to cooperate on migration and return protocols. The strategy also anticipates new harmonised sanctions to combat travel document fraud. Boosting prosperity and competitiveness



As one of the most visited regions in the world, the Schengen area is crucial to Europe's economy. The new strategy aims to streamline travel processes and support economic growth by introducing digital visa procedures.



From late 2026, travellers will benefit from the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), which will automate pre-departure checks for visa-free travellers.



In addition, new digital visa procedures will allow applicants to complete the entire process online. The strategy also proposes creating a list of verified companies to fast-track business visa applications and introduce longer-validity multiple-entry visas for trusted travellers. Modernising visa tools and systems



The EU is rolling out advanced digital tools to enhance border management. By 2028, EU IT systems will become interoperable, enabling authorities to query multiple databases with a single search. This will improve information-sharing and reduce the risk of visa misuse while ensuring a smooth travel experience for legitimate visitors.



Furthermore, the EU aims to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions into its visa systems to enhance both security and efficiency.

Attracting global talent

Alongside the new visa strategy, the Commission has issued a recommendation on attracting talent for innovation, focusing on simplifying and accelerating long-stay visa procedures for highly skilled professionals, researchers, and students.

The recommendation emphasises the importance of digitising application processes, reducing documentation requirements, and facilitating transitions from study or research to employment or entrepreneurship within the EU.

Key next steps