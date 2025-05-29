Germany ends 3-year citizenship path: Bars migrants from bringing family under new visa freeze rules; Impact on Indians?

Germany is tightening its immigration policy under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, with the Cabinet approving new restrictions on refugee family reunification and scrapping the fast-track citizenship path for most foreign residents.

The measures, approved on May 28, mark a significant shift in Germany’s migration approach. Under the new rules, migrants who hold subsidiary protection status, those not granted full refugee status, will be barred from bringing spouses and children to join them in Germany for the next two years, according to Schengenvisa news.

Advertisement

Backing the move, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the integration capacity of Germany’s cities and municipalities had reached a “breaking point.” He added, “We can no longer meet the needs of refugees.”

Roughly 380,000 people currently live in Germany under subsidiary protection, with Syrians comprising the majority of this group. In 2024, 120,000 visas were issued for family reunification. That number is now expected to decline sharply once the new legislation clears the Bundestag.

Human rights groups, however, have condemned the policy. Advocacy organisation Pro Asyl warned that prolonged family separation could result in severe psychological distress and may even drive more people toward irregular migration routes.

In another major move, the Cabinet has also abolished the fast-track naturalisation process, which previously allowed certain “specially integrated” residents to apply for German citizenship after three years.

Advertisement

Going forward, the minimum residency requirement for citizenship will rise to five years, a change prompted by a sharp increase in naturalisations, 200,000 people became German citizens in 2024, the highest in 25 years.

That said, exceptions remain. Foreign nationals married to German citizens will still be able to apply for citizenship after three years, provided they have been married for at least two years.