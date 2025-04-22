Germany leads as top pick as Indian Schengen travel grows nearly 19% in early 2025

Europe-bound travel by Indians is surging, with Schengen visits rising 18.95% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to data from Policybazaar. Germany, France, and Switzerland remain top destinations, driving a parallel spike in demand for high-coverage travel insurance plans with smart, risk-mitigating add-ons.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The data shows Germany accounted for 20% of all Schengen-bound Indian travel between January and March 2025, followed by France (17.57%) and Switzerland (10.67%), according to the report. The Netherlands and Italy rounded out the top five. Germany’s traffic stems from both business and leisure travel, while Switzerland and the Netherlands are attracting adventure tourists, fueling demand for policies that cover activities like skiing and hiking.

Women travellers are driving a significant portion of this boom. Travel among Indian women rose 19% in Q1, surpassing the 13% growth among men. “Women travellers, in particular, are leading this shift with a 19% uptick—opting for more comprehensive plans and essential add-ons like visa fee refund and trip cancellation coverage,” said Meet Kapadia, head of travel insurance at Policybazaar.

Advertisement

Why are people opting for this insurance?

Visa rejection concerns are also prompting smarter insurance buying. With a Schengen rejection rate of 15.7% in 2023, Indian applicants lost nearly €12.1 million (₹109 crore) in non-refundable fees. In response, about 20% of travellers now opt for a Visa Fee Refund rider.

Coverage choices are also getting bolder. “With 62% of travellers now choosing $250,000+ coverage, it’s evident that customers are prioritising peace of mind over cost,” Kapadia added. Senior citizens are gravitating toward policies offering $500,000 or more, primarily for hospitalisation and emergency care. Plans with pre-existing disease coverage and evacuation services are gaining traction.

Spring travel planning is the peak season for insurance purchases—around 60–80% of Europe-bound policies are bought between February and April, with March and April seeing the highest volume. About 76% of travellers now buy insurance 45–50 days before departure, driven by visa timelines and growing awareness of disruptions.