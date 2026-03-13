Global visa updates 2026: How Indian travellers will be affected? Check all visa changes here

From the elimination of physical passport stickers in the UK to the Trump administration's high-speed "FIFA Pass" for football fans, the global travel map is being redrawn for Indian passport holders in 2026.

A wave of digital transitions, strategic student initiatives, and temporary visa-free windows is fundamentally changing how Indians plan their international departures this year.

The digital shift: UK and Sri Lanka



The United Kingdom has officially closed the chapter on physical visa labels. Since 25 February 2026, the UK has moved to a fully digital eVisa system. Travellers must now manage their status via an online platform, and airlines are authorised to deny boarding to anyone without digital permission.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is targeting the "work-from-anywhere" crowd with a new Digital Nomad Visa. The program allows Indians to live on the island for a year, provided they are over 18 and earn a minimum monthly income of $2,000 from employers outside Sri Lanka.

Strategic entry: Armenia and the United States



Armenia has introduced a temporary visa-free window for a specific segment of travellers. Between January 1 and July 1, 2026, Indians holding valid residence permits from the US, EU, Schengen, or GCC nations can enter Armenia visa-free for up to 180 days.

In the West, the US is bracing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Trump administration has launched the "FIFA Prioritised Appointment Scheduling System" (FIFA Pass).

The programme, called the Fifa Prioritised Appointment Scheduling System, or Fifa Pass, allows confirmed World Cup ticket holders to access priority visa interview slots, a move designed to cut long waiting times for non-immigrant visas such as B1/B2 visitor visas.

New hurdles and reopenings



Japan has tightened its logistics in South India. As of March 2, 2026, walk-in applications are no longer permitted at VFS Global centres in Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Puducherry; travellers must now secure online appointments.

Conversely, Greece has fully restored its visa processing network.

“We are pleased to inform you that, effective 12 February 2026, all Visa Application Centers for Greece in India will resume operations,” Global Visa Center World (GVCW) stated.

The education corridor: France



Following a high-level meeting between Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron in February 2026, France is fast-tracking its goal to host 30,000 Indian students by 2030. Discussions are currently focused on simplifying visa procedures, reducing delays, and potentially piloting visa-free airport transit for certain travellers.

Logistics update for Delhi



Delhi-based travellers should note that as of January 12, 2026, VFS Global has moved its processing hub for the UK, Ireland, and several Schengen nations, including Denmark, Finland, and Norway, to a new facility at VFS Global House in Connaught Place.