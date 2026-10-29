Going to China from India? Your visa process has changed. Check these new rules before you apply

What changes from October 26

According to a notice issued by the Chinese Embassy in India on October 22, visa application centres in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata will stop accepting new Chinese visa and consular legalisation applications from October 26.

The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi and the Consulate General in Mumbai will handle applications directly.

Applications from Kolkata will temporarily be handled by the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi.

Those who have already submitted applications can collect their processed documents from the existing centres until noon on October 30, 2026.

Where should you apply

Your place of residence will decide where you need to submit your application.

Maharashtra and Karnataka: Chinese Consulate General in Mumbai Advertisement

West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh: Chinese Embassy in New Delhi

All other states and Union Territories: Chinese Embassy in New Delhi

For consular legalisation, jurisdiction depends on where the documents were issued.

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How to apply

Travellers must complete the online review before visiting the embassy or consulate.

First, fill out the visa application form through the official Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs visa application portal and upload the required documents. Once the online review is approved, applicants must submit their passport, application form and supporting documents within 30 days.

The online review may add to the overall processing time, so travellers should plan ahead.

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Visa fees and processing

Online applications submitted after 5pm on October 23, 2026, will not attract the visa application centre service fee. Service fees already paid will not be refunded.

The reduced visa fee schedule for Indian passport holders remains valid until December 31, 2026. A single-entry visa costs ₹2,900, double-entry ₹4,400, six-month multiple entry ₹5,900 and one-year or longer multiple entry ₹8,800. A group visa costs ₹1,800 per applicant.

Express processing costs an extra ₹1,800, while urgent processing costs an additional ₹2,700.

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Fingerprints and documents

Applicants for short-term visas for stays of up to 180 days are generally exempt from fingerprints until December 31, 2026. Some long-term study, work and family reunion visas may still require fingerprints.

Visa photos must be 33mm × 48mm with a white background. Tourist visa applicants should also check the financial-document requirements, including six months of bank statements showing an average monthly balance of at least ₹1 lakh, or an eligible deposit certificate for a similar amount held for at least three months.

Travellers should start the process four to six weeks before departure to allow time for online review and any document corrections.