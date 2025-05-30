'Green Cards, visas will be revoked if...': USCIS in fresh warning reminds 'aliens' of privileges of staying in US

In a fresh crackdown on US green card and visa holders, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has issued a strict warning. The notification alerts all the holders staying in the US that in case they break the law and are convicted in several felonies, their visas or green cards might be revoked.

Advertisement

In a post on X, USCIS wrote, "Having a green card is a privilege, not a right! USCIS Los Angeles identified an alien from China who had multiple felony convictions for forgery, laundering, and fraudulent use of credit card. We’re proud to partner with @ICEgov in making America safe again."

Having a green card is a privilege, not a right! USCIS Los Angeles identified an alien from China who had multiple felony convictions for forgery, laundering, and fraudulent use of credit card. We’re proud to partner with @ICEgov in making America safe again. pic.twitter.com/mPNNyheam8 — USCIS (@USCIS) May 29, 2025

The agency did not reveal the individual's identity or the timeline of their offences, but officials emphasised that the case serves as a warning for all green card holders and visa beneficiaries. This announcement comes amid increased immigration enforcement efforts in major U.S. cities and indicates a tougher stance on non-citizens with criminal convictions.

Advertisement

Earlier, Joseph Edlow, Donald Trump’s nominee to lead USCIS, raised concerns among the international student community during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. Edlow indicated that if confirmed, he would seek to end the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, which currently allows international students to work in the U.S. for up to 12 months after completing their degrees.

Speaking at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Edlow called OPT a “misapplication of the law.”

“What I want to see would be essentially a regulatory and sub-regulatory programme that would allow us to remove the ability for employment authorisations for F-1 students beyond the time they are in school,” Edlow said in response to a question from Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah).

Advertisement

He also opposed the STEM OPT extension, which provides eligible STEM graduates with an additional 24 months of work authorisation. These programs have been vital to the US's strategy to attract and retain global talent. Economists, business leaders, and education advocates have warned that eliminating OPT and STEM OPT could substantially impact America's competitive edge, especially in industries that rely on high-skilled labour.