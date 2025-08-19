H-1B crisis: Indian workers face mass green card denials amid PERM ‘sabotage’ blitz

As H-1B visa holders navigate mounting uncertainty under Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, foreign tech workers now face a new threat: mass sabotage of the PERM process—crucial for securing U.S. green cards.

A post on Team Blind, an anonymous professional forum, warns that organized groups are targeting labor market tests required for PERM certification by flooding job postings with bogus applications.

The goal: derail visa applicants' chances by making it appear that qualified American workers are readily available.

“This has created a big crisis for Indian H-1Bs,” the original poster wrote, citing “massive unexpected spikes” in labor market test failures, leading to stalled green card processes and looming layoffs.

At the center of the storm is Jobs.Npw—a job board turned digital crusader against H-1B hiring. Promoted heavily on X (formerly Twitter) under the handle @JobsNowPR, the site claims to expose “hidden job postings BIG COMPANIES DON’T WANT YOU TO SEE.” Its bio boasts: “We’ve got the H1Bs worried!” With followers skyrocketing from 5,000 to over 22,000 in a matter of weeks, the campaign is now being amplified by Republican influencers.

One pinned tweet reads: “We’re tired of seeing companies hire H1Bs for ordinary jobs that Americans could do.”

According to users on Blind and Reddit, companies are increasingly halting PERM filings, citing “high volumes of applicants”—a red flag for H-1B candidates. One user shared: “The HR didn’t take any other interview after the initial one and decided there are people to do my job.” Another reported being told their PERM process was paused due to excessive applications during recruitment.

The backlash is polarizing. Critics of the H-1B program argue this isn’t sabotage, just a long-overdue prioritization of American workers. “America is not an Indian jobs program,” one commenter wrote. Others raised concerns about fake resumes and applicants with no real intention of taking the jobs—just sabotaging the process.