H-1B visa lottery results are out; petitioners face April 1 deadline and fee hike in FY26 race

The United States has completed its initial lottery for the H-1B visa cap for fiscal year 2026, locking in the first phase of one of the most anticipated annual immigration processes. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirmed it received enough electronic registrations to meet the annual quota under both the regular cap and the master’s cap.

In a statement, USCIS said, “Prospective petitioners with selected beneficiaries have been notified and are now eligible to file H-1B cap-subject petitions.” Registrants can check their status through their USCIS online accounts.

Petition filing begins April 1, 2025

The filing window for H-1B cap-subject petitions opens on April 1, 2025. Only those with selected registrations can submit their petitions, which must be filed at the correct location or online via my.uscis.gov during the designated filing window—lasting at least 90 days.

Petitioners must include a copy of the selection notice and provide proof of the beneficiary’s valid passport or travel document used at registration. Importantly, USCIS reminded applicants that selection in the lottery does not guarantee petition approval—it only grants eligibility to apply.

What employers must do next?

Petitioners are required to submit Form I-129 (Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker) with all supporting documentation and fees. This includes:

A certified Labor Condition Application (LCA)

Evidence that the role qualifies as a speciality occupation

Proof that the beneficiary meets educational and work requirements

The H-1B selection notice and valid passport copy

USCIS will then review petitions and may approve, deny, or issue a Request for Evidence (RFE) if more information is needed. If some petitions are rejected, withdrawn, or denied, a second lottery may be held later in 2025 to fill the remaining slots.

Big changes and higher fees in 2024

The FY 2026 lottery used a new beneficiary-centric system introduced this year to curb duplicate entries and boost fairness. Under this model, each individual was entered into the lottery only once, regardless of how many employers registered them.

Also effective from April 1, 2024, are significant fee hikes. The H-1B registration fee has jumped from $10 to $215 for the next fiscal cycle. Form I-129 petition fees have risen to $780 for small employers and nonprofits, and to $1,385 for large employers. While the $500 fraud prevention fee remains, a new $600 asylum program fee applies to larger companies.