H-1B visa registration window shuts March 24; This is when applications are expected to re-open next

The H-1B visa registration period for fiscal year 2025 officially closed at noon ET on Monday, March 24, marking the end of a 14-day application window. With submissions now locked in, applicants are turning their focus to what comes next—most notably, when the next H-1B visa window will reopen.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will notify selected applicants by March 31. Those chosen will then have 90 days to file their full petitions. Each registration, submitted electronically through USCIS's online system, costs $215.

When will the next cycle begin?

The next H-1B registration cycle—likely for fiscal year 2026—is expected to open in March 2026. This estimate is based on previous cycles, but the return of Donald Trump’s administration could lead to changes in the process. Any updates to timelines, eligibility, or fees will be published on the USCIS website.

Applicants must meet specific criteria: a bachelor's degree or higher and a valid job offer from a US employer. The H-1B visa allows for an initial stay of three years, with a possible three-year extension. After six years, visa holders must either leave the country or apply for a change of status.

The annual visa cap includes 65,000 regular H-1B slots and 20,000 additional ones for those with US advanced degrees. Employers must first secure a certified Labour Condition Application from the Department of Labor before filing Form I-129.

Workers already holding valid H-1B status don’t need to re-enter the lottery. Instead, they can apply for extensions or changes of status directly.

“USCIS will notify applicants by March 31, 2025,” the agency confirmed, urging employers to monitor their accounts closely for updates.