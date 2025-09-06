H-1B visa under fire in US: India stresses partnership, tech and economic gains remain key

Amid growing scrutiny in the United States over alleged misuse of the H-1B visa system, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal defended the program, highlighting its strategic significance. "The mobility partnership between India and the United States is an important pillar of this relationship. It supports our technology and economic collaboration, as well as initiatives in innovation, emerging technologies, and financial cooperation. We value this partnership, as it brings mutual benefits to both sides," he said.

Advertisement

Related Articles

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, on H-1B visa, the mobility partnership between India and the United States is an important pillar of this relationship. It supports our technology and economic collaboration, as well as initiatives in innovation, emerging technologies, and… pic.twitter.com/gLPCJqCnJ3 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 5, 2025

The remarks come as US authorities intensify oversight of the H-1B visa program, with the Department of Justice launching probes into alleged discrimination and misuse. Media reports indicate that Indian-origin IT firms, including TCS and Infosys, account for roughly one-fifth of all H-1B visas issued, sparking concerns that the system is being leveraged to hire lower-cost staff.

US officials label H-1B as a "scam"

US officials, including Commerce Secretary Lutnick, have publicly labelled the H-1B system a “scam” and suggested reforms to prevent abuse. Reports from Florida and other states have alleged that some companies employed H-1B visa holders at wages below local market rates, raising fears of unfair competition.

Advertisement

The H-1B visa allows US companies to hire foreign professionals in specialised roles across technology, engineering, and research, intended to fill critical skill gaps in the American workforce. Each year, a capped number of H-1B visas are issued through a lottery system, with companies required to meet wage and employment regulations.

Despite the criticism, India continues to emphasise the broader benefits of skilled workforce mobility. The MEA underlined that the H-1B system fosters technology transfer, innovation, and financial cooperation, reinforcing the bilateral economic and technological partnership. Jaiswal’s statement reflects India’s position that mobility under the H-1B program remains mutually advantageous.