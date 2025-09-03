Half of Indian students now eye Europe as US visa hurdles cut arrivals by up to 80%

Indian students’ study-abroad choices are undergoing a major reset in 2025. While the US, UK, Canada, and Australia, the so-called Big 4, remain popular, nearly half of students are now either deferring US plans or exploring alternatives in Europe.

“Since January 2025, there has been a notable shift in Indian students' preferences regarding travel, study, or migration destinations,” said Manisha Zaveri, Joint Managing Director of Career Mosaic. “While the Big 4 continue to be top choices, approximately 50% of students are now exploring alternatives, or waiting it out for the US, particularly European nations.” She attributed this to competitive tuition fees, stronger post-study work options, and transparent immigration policies in countries like Germany, the Netherlands, and Ireland.

Germany, France, and Ireland are leading the surge in demand, with Germany alone recording a 20% increase in visa applications from India in the first quarter of 2025. Beyond these, Austria, Spain, and Portugal are emerging as offbeat destinations, offering affordable education and English-taught programs.

US policy shifts have also pushed students to rethink their plans. According to Zaveri, “US visa policy changes, including increased scrutiny and longer processing times, have resulted in a 70-80% drop in Indian student arrivals for the Fall 2025 semester.” Many are either deferring admissions to 2026 or seeking countries with faster, more predictable visa systems.

Meanwhile, the UK has regained ground after signing the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (CETA) in July 2025, which streamlines visas, extends post-study work to three years, and ensures mutual recognition of qualifications. Australia remains attractive with strong education and residency pathways, and is set to raise its international student cap by 9% in 2026, creating nearly 25,000 new places. Canada, however, has slipped, with a 31% drop in study permits after capping new commencements at 270,000.

Zaveri noted that Indian applicants face three common challenges in 2025:

- stricter documentation requirements

- longer processing times

- constant policy shifts around work rights.

These uncertainties have driven students to seek guidance from consultants and to diversify their options.

A secondary migration trend is also visible. “Many individuals go to study in Canada and aspire to work in the USA and look for opportunities to move,” Zaveri said. South Asian students in Europe are shifting across borders for better jobs, while others in Southeast Asia aim for Singapore. Australia, she added, remains the preferred second destination for many.

Between 1990 and 2024, the number of Indian emigrants tripled from 6.5 million to 18.5 million, raising India’s share of global out-migrants from 4% to 6%. Zaveri said this reflects a broader trend of Indian professionals seeking destinations with clearer job pathways, residency rights, and stable environments for career and family life.