‘How much more...’: Indian applicant slams US tourist visa denial despite ₹80 lakh in family savings 

Visa rejections can be frustrating, even for applicants who believe they meet all requirements. An Indian user on Reddit recently shared their disappointment after being denied a US B2 tourist visa despite what they described as strong financial and personal ties to India.

The applicant, who earns ₹15 lakh annually, owns a house, and has a stable income, said both their visa and their parents’ visas were refused. According to the post, consular officers did not ask about their job, financial background, or past travel history before issuing the refusal. The rejection was made under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act, a provision applied when officers are not convinced that an applicant intends to return to their home country after visiting the US.

“It felt arbitrary,” the Redditor wrote. “No questions were asked about our jobs, about our ties back home, previous travel, nothing.”

The post sparked strong reactions online. One commenter argued that what may appear like significant savings in India might not impress US consular officers:

“20 lakh+ in savings is not impressive.”

The applicant pushed back, noting that others with even lower savings had secured approvals.

“Not true… people I know with 10 lakh savings have been approved too. Also, I was going for a vacation, not to settle there. And combined with my parents, that's 70-80 lakhs. How much more does one need?”

Another user criticized the system itself, calling it “arbitrary” and “pointless” to try to predict.

“The ‘system,’ if we can call it that, isn’t really functioning with fairness or just treatment of the applicants as its priority.”

The US B2 tourist visa is a non-immigrant visa meant for short-term stays for tourism, family visits, medical treatment, or events. Applicants must demonstrate intent to return home after their trip. A refusal under Section 214(b) is among the most common reasons for denial but does not bar applicants from reapplying.