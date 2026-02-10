The H-1B registration window for FY27 opens on March 4, and companies are confronting a stark new reality: hiring overseas talent through the traditional route has become dramatically more expensive. With a $100,000 fee now attached to certain H-1B petitions, many employers are reassessing their options and increasingly looking at the L-1 visa as a practical alternative.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The H-1B cap pre-registration window runs from March 4 to March 19, as confirmed by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). But this year’s lottery comes with an added burden.

For the first time, employers must pay $100,000 for each H-1B applicant who is outside the United States at the time of selection and petition filing. The fee, introduced by the Donald Trump administration, was challenged in court, but there has been no ruling or stay. Companies entering the lottery must therefore account for the full cost.

What is the L-1 visa?

The L-1 is a non-immigrant visa used by multinational companies to transfer senior employees from overseas offices to the United States.

There are two main categories:

Advertisement

- L-1A visas are for managers and executives working in multinational roles

- L-1B visas are for employees with specialised knowledge related to the company’s operations

A central requirement is a qualifying corporate relationship. The overseas employer must be linked to the US entity, as a parent company, subsidiary or affiliate, and documentary proof of this relationship must be submitted to USCIS.

To be eligible, the employee must have worked continuously for the foreign company for at least one year within the past three years. There must be a qualifying corporate relationship between the foreign and US companies, and the US job must match the L-1 classification (executive/manager or specialised knowledge professional). L-1A status can be granted for up to seven years, and L-1B status for up to five years. Spouses of L-1 visa holders (L-2 visa) are authorized to work in the U.S.

Advertisement

Why companies are looking at L-1 now

According to the experts L-1 route offers a potential entry point at a time when the H-1B pathway has become both costly and uncertain.

According to the American Immigration Lawyers Association, the L-1 visa allows a foreign company to transfer an employee to its US affiliate. There's no limit on the number of L-1 visas issued annually, unlike the H-1B visa.

However, according to immigration experts, the L-1 demands advance planning, the right overseas corporate structure and strict compliance.

How is L-1 visa different from H-1B visa?

As already mentioned, unlike the H-1B, the L-1 does not involve a lottery and carries no annual numerical cap. Employees entering the US on an L-1 may later switch to an H-1B if selected and can also pursue a green card if eligibility criteria are met.

That structural difference is driving renewed attention as employers reassess their US hiring models.