'I have money, docs, still get checked': Indian YouTuber questions falling passport rank

He had money, documents, and a clean travel record but his passport said no. A YouTuber known as OnroadIndian has triggered a wave of conversation with his blunt take on Indian passport power.

In a short video that’s gaining traction online, he lays out a candid account of what it’s like to travel the world on an Indian passport—even with money, documentation, and an impeccable travel history.

“Don’t get too excited about Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka or Nepal,” he begins, addressing the common perception that Indian passport holders enjoy access to a decent number of countries.



“In tougher countries, this passport has no value.”

His account touches on the growing number of countries pulling back visa-free or visa-on-arrival access for Indian travellers. He points to China, which grants Indian citizens only a 24-hour visa-free transit—while others get up to ten days.

Recently, he says, Jordan outright denied entry based on his passport. Even Egypt, he claims, is demanding formal invitation letters for Indian applicants.

“There’s excitement about names like Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan,” he says. “But when it comes to paperwork, we get turned away.”

Frustration also builds from the disparity he faces as a frequent traveller. Despite having the funds, complete documentation, and a strong international travel record, he claims he’s routinely held up, scrutinised, or denied at borders simply because of his passport.

“In every other way—economy, military, infrastructure—we’re doing well. But why is it that our passport keeps slipping in global rankings?” he asks.

"Goa is more expensive than Vietnam" theory works only till the time-- Vietnam has an easy Visa policy for Indians. https://t.co/R5brqUrQLk — Akshat Shrivastava (@Akshat_World) April 16, 2025

He acknowledges that many Indians may not experience this reality firsthand due to limited international travel. But for frequent fliers, he says, the difference is obvious—and it’s growing.

In his closing remarks, Onroad Traveller points to the silence around this issue. “No one questions this,” he says. “Everyone’s busy asking religious questions.”