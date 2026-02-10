'I run a company here, pay taxes in India': Delhi entrepreneur's angry rant after being denied US visa goes viral, netizens react

Jasveer Singh, the Delhi-based co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating, said he was denied a visa under Section 214(b) of the USA’s Immigration and Nationality Act, which relates to proving intent to return to one’s home country. Singh said that his US visa was denied allegedly because of "weak ties" with India.

“US visa denied under 214(b). Reason - weak ties to India,” he said in an X post. He said that he had built everything he has in India over the last 13 years, but despite that, his visa application to visit the United States was denied.

“Irony, I run a company in India, employ people in India, pay taxes in India and have built everything here over the last 13 years. Apparently that is not enough proof that I’ll return to India,” he said, sharing a copy of the denial letter.

In his post , Singh also questioned the US consulate’s evaluation process, suggesting that either the definition of “intent” is flawed or the consular assessments need a serious review. Tagging the US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, he wrote, “if this is your bar, either your definition of intent is broken or your evaluation process needs serious review. Train your New Delhi consulate teams better.”

Singh also noted that visa officers now reportedly check applicants’ social media activity and added, “A friend said next time just delete your tweets on the US and NRIs before the interview and your visa gets approved.”

Social media checks and US visa rules

In recent years, social media has become part of the US visa screening process. Applicants are required to disclose their social media usernames or handles used over the past five years while filling the DS-160 non-immigrant visa application form.

Public social media activity can be reviewed as part of background checks and identity verification. Incomplete or inconsistent information on applications can raise questions during visa assessment.

Digital presence is now one of the factors that looked at during scrutiny, adding to applicants’ concerns about how online activity is interpreted.

How netizens reacted

One user wrote, “Well sorry to hear story.. I am sure are a decent person who prolly won’t be involved in any kind of activities which pose threats to the immigration system of the United States 🇺🇸.. but it has prolly has to do from region of India you are applying from. Punjab/Haryana, Gujarat and Teleguland right now are being soft blacklisted from giving any immigrant visas in the Anglosphere countries..”

Second user cautioned, saying, “Posting this on 𝕏 is also not going to help. In fact, this would decrease your chance in future also. They already have mentioned in the letter that this decision cannot be appealed.”

A third user said, “A rejected visa of USA could prove to be a blessing in disguise especially when so much brutality is planned for all the Indian origin people present in the USA going forward.”

Sharing a personal experience, fourth user wrote,“I lived in US for 17 years. But returned to India. When I applied for a visitor visa, they denied mine too.”