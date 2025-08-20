Independence Day weekend drives 32% visa surge as Indians flock to Bali, Dubai, Vietnam

The Independence Day long weekend triggered a fresh wave of outbound travel, with Indians turning short breaks into cross-border escapes. Data from Atlys, a visa processing platform, shows visa demand rose 32% compared to a regular weekend, cementing long weekends as peak travel windows.

Nearly 60% of visas booked on the Atlys app during this period were for short-haul destinations such as Bali, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Dubai, and Thailand, countries that combine quick flights with easy, hassle-free visas.

These destinations stood out for their accessibility and mix of experiences, allowing holidays to be planned at short notice. For many, the appeal lay in stepping out of the country without long waits or complex paperwork. Social media added momentum, with Bali cafés, Vietnam bike tours, and Dubai nightlife emerging as top-of-mind choices for vibrant, share-worthy getaways.

The surge was visible across metros and tier-2 cities. While Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore dominated volumes, cities like Surat, Jaipur, and Mohali recorded a 35% rise in activity. Millennials accounted for the largest share of travellers at 57%, followed by Gen Z at 22%, underlining how younger demographics are driving this shift.

Atlys’ visa sale also fuelled the momentum, reducing cost barriers and making last-minute trips easier. A significant share of bookings during the sale was directed at long weekend getaways, showing how international trips are evolving from rare indulgences to everyday possibilities.

“What we’re seeing is a mindset shift. Indians are no longer waiting months to plan a holiday. A long weekend is now enough reason to cross a border. The destinations driving this surge, from Bali to Dubai, all share easy visa access, and that convenience is redefining how India travels. Atlys is committed to making international trips as seamless as domestic ones, unlocking access for every Indian,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder & CEO of Atlys.

Taken together with the response to the visa sale, the Independence Day surge highlights a decisive shift in Indian travel behaviour.