For years, global travel conversations have revolved around "passport strength." But for Indian travellers, the real question is often simpler: not where they are allowed to go in theory, but where they can realistically plan, book, and reach without excessive friction.

A new 2026 Travel Access Report released by visa processing platform Atlys shifts the lens from passport rankings to practical accessibility. Instead of measuring diplomatic mobility, the report ranks 50 international destinations based on how easy it is for Indian passport holders to travel to them, factoring in visa processes, flight connectivity, affordability, and demand.

The contrast with the Henley Passport Index is instructive. The Indian passport currently ranks 80th globally, with access to 55 destinations visa-free, visa-on-arrival, or via ETA, up five places from January 2025. That metric captures state-level agreements. The new access ranking, by contrast, attempts to capture lived travel realities.

Why the access lens matters

India’s outbound travel is expanding rapidly. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, 14.65 million passports were issued in 2024. Government data also shows 28.10 million Indian departures abroad in 2023 and 29.14 million departures recorded through 8 December 2024.

Yet rising departures do not automatically translate into frictionless travel. The report notes that travellers still encounter real-world hurdles that go beyond headline passport rankings.

“Indian travellers often choose between the destination they dream about and the destination they can actually access,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys. “We see this in our data constantly. Destinations with high search interest don't always convert to high visa applications, because somewhere between inspiration and booking, friction kills intent. The Travel Access Report is designed as a ready reckoner that surfaces that friction upfront, before travellers invest time and money into a destination that may not be practically accessible.”

How the 50 destinations were ranked

Each destination was scored across four weighted pillars:

Popularity (35%) – search trends, booking volumes, demand

Connectivity (25%) – direct flights, layovers, frequency, convenience

Visa ease (25%) – approval and rejection patterns, process complexity

Affordability (15%) – cost of staying in the country

The data blends proprietary visa processing insights, airline schedules, cost-per-day research, and search and booking demand patterns.

The top 10: Asia dominates on access

Asian destinations dominate the top of the 2026 ranking. The top three are (as Atlys data):

Sri Lanka Thailand United Arab Emirates

They are followed by Nepal, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Maldives, Oman and Mauritius.

The pattern is clear: strong connectivity, relatively simpler entry norms, and lower travel costs push South and Southeast Asian destinations above many Western countries.

Europe and North America: aspiration meets friction

While destinations such as France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States remain aspirational favourites, they rank lower in practical accessibility. Visa complexity, longer processing timelines, and higher overall trip costs weigh on their scores.

One of the starkest signals comes at the bottom of the list, where Canada ranks 50th. Despite its popularity among Indian travellers, access barriers appear to have significantly reduced its practical score.

Travel styles: who wins where

The report also identifies category leaders across five travel styles:

Budget-friendly: Nepal, Laos, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam

Impulse getaways: Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, UAE, Vietnam

Luxury destinations: Maldives, Switzerland, Fiji, France, Italy

Most travelled by women: Thailand, UAE, Japan, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka

Best for solo travel: Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Laos, Japan

Thailand, in particular, appears across multiple categories, overall access, women-friendly, solo-friendly, and budget-friendly, suggesting it offers one of the most balanced travel profiles for Indian tourists.