India and Germany agree on free visas for student exchanges, expand Indo-Pacific cooperation

India and Germany have taken a significant step towards strengthening their bilateral ties with the agreement on gratis visas for short-term school and college visits. This new arrangement, effective from September 1, 2025, aims to promote student exchanges and foster deeper educational collaboration between the two nations.

The announcement follows the recent visit of the German Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Johann Wadephul, to India, where he met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. During the talks, the two sides reviewed their comprehensive Strategic Partnership, highlighting progress in areas like trade, investment, defence, security, science, technology, and sustainable development.

Both countries expressed satisfaction with their growing collaboration, especially in the realms of education and people-to-people exchanges. "The two sides agreed on gratis visas for short-term school and college visits between our countries to further promote student exchanges and education ties," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

Held detailed discussions on our bilateral agenda as we prepare for the next round of Inter-Governmental Consultations. Explored greater collaboration in furthering industry linkages, talent mobility,… pic.twitter.com/3nzXrSkFET — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 3, 2025

The discussions also touched upon several global issues, including recent developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Middle East tensions, and the importance of cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The establishment of a new bilateral consultation mechanism to address these challenges was also agreed upon.

Additionally, India's strong support for Germany in its fight against terrorism was emphasised, with both sides reaffirming their solidarity.

In New Delhi, Wadephul met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. These engagements, including the participation of a high-level business delegation, focused on enhancing the economic partnership between the two countries. The minister also visited Bengaluru, where he met with German companies and explored collaborations in green technology, digital transformation, AI, and space cooperation.

The visit coincided with the 25th anniversary of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, a relationship grounded in mutual trust, democratic values, and a shared commitment to global stability and sustainable development.