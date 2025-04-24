India revokes Pakistanis' visas after Pahalgam attack, even medical visas valid only till April 29

In a sweeping response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists, India on Thursday revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals and suspended visa services with immediate effect. The Ministry of External Affairs said the decision was made following a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Medical visas suspended

Effective April 27, 2025, all visas issued to Pakistani citizens, including medical visas, stand cancelled. While most visas are revoked immediately, medical visa holders have a grace period until April 29, 2025. No new visas will be processed or issued for Pakistani nationals until further notice.

“All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025. Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29 April 2025,” the MEA said.

Indians urged to refrain

The statement also directed Pakistani nationals currently in India to exit the country before the expiry of their amended visas. In parallel, Indian citizens have been advised to avoid travel to Pakistan, and those already there have been urged to return at the earliest.

Advertisement

The Resistance Front (TRF), linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.

India has also launched a diplomatic outreach campaign. Ambassadors from Germany, Japan, Poland, the UK, and Russia were summoned to New Delhi and briefed on the terror strike, as India builds its case for international pressure on Pakistan.