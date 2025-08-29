Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
nri
visa
India withdraws exemption for emigration to Iran, mandates clearance for job seekers

India withdraws exemption for emigration to Iran, mandates clearance for job seekers

This means that from now on, Indian nationals intending to work in Iran must obtain emigration clearance before departure

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 29, 2025 4:52 PM IST
India withdraws exemption for emigration to Iran, mandates clearance for job seekersEmigration clearance now required for Indians heading to Iran for work, says government

In a move to enhance the protection of its citizens abroad, the Central government has withdrawn the exemption granted to Indian citizens emigrating to Iran for employment. This means that from now on, Indian nationals intending to work in Iran must obtain emigration clearance before departure.

In a statement released on August 26, 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) cited the authority conferred by Section 41(1) of the Emigration Act, 1983, in withdrawing the exemption previously granted under notification S.O. 2161(E) dated December 28, 2006. The new ruling aligns with the government's efforts to safeguard Indian workers abroad from potential exploitation and unsafe working conditions.

Advertisement

“The Central Government, with a view to protect and safeguard the interests of citizens of India going to Iran, hereby withdraws the exemption granted to them from the operation of Section 22 of the said Act,” said the MEA in its statement.

Under the Emigration Act, Section 22 now applies, requiring all Indian citizens seeking employment in Iran to undergo an emigration clearance process. This is a routine procedure for those travelling to certain countries for work, ensuring that the individuals are protected, their rights are upheld, and that they are not subjected to unsafe conditions while employed abroad.

Advertisement

The decision aims to provide additional oversight for migrant workers, enhancing their protection against exploitation. It also allows authorities to ensure that proper contracts, fair wages, and safe work environments are maintained for Indian nationals working in Iran.

The Ministry has further stated that more details on the emigration clearance process and its implementation will be shared soon by the Protector General of Emigrants, the office responsible for overseeing emigration matters.

Published on: Aug 29, 2025 4:52 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today