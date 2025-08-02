Indian remote workers can now live in Mauritius for a year visa free but there's a catch

Free to stay, free to work, Mauritius is now inviting Indian citizens to live on the island for up to a year, without paying a visa fee. Through its Premium Travel Visa scheme, remote workers, digital nomads, retirees, and families can relocate temporarily to the Indian Ocean nation while continuing to earn from outside Mauritius.

The visa, which is initially valid for six months and extendable to one year, is designed to promote longer stays without residency complications. It’s particularly attractive to Indians, as there is no application fee, though applicants must still bear other expenses.

The visa is open to non-citizens of Mauritius who can prove income from abroad. Eligible applicants include entrepreneurs running foreign businesses, freelancers, and families with school-age children. You must not enter the local labor market while on this visa.

To apply, you’ll need:

A valid passport and recent passport-size photos

Proof of accommodation

Proof of income and funds: at least USD 1,500/month (₹1.3 lakh) for an individual, plus USD 500/month (₹43,600) per dependent

Travel and health insurance for the full stay

A return or onward travel ticket

How to apply:

Visit the official Economic Development Board of Mauritius website, fill out the Premium Travel Visa form, upload the required documents, and submit. The process is fully online and typically takes a few working days. Once approved, the visa will be emailed and stamped upon arrival.

For digital nomads dreaming of beachfront workdays, this could be the simplest, and most scenic, remote move yet.