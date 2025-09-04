Indian students choose Germany over US in 2024-25 as focus shifts away from Big 4s: Report

Indian students are shifting away from traditional study abroad destinations like the U.S. and Canada, prioritising programs that deliver immediate career outcomes over location alone. Applications to American universities fell 13% year-on-year, while Germany saw student interest jump from 13.2% in 2022 to 32.6% in 2024-25. The UAE is also emerging as a popular choice, with 42% of its international students being Indian, whereas Canada’s share dropped from 17.85% to 9.3%.

The latest Transnational Education (TNE) Report 2024-25 from upGrad, based on insights from over 1 lakh respondents, maps these evolving trends and highlights the rising influence of financial pragmatism, digital readiness, and career-focused decision-making. The survey spanned a wide age range, with 47% of respondents aged 20-24 and 27.3% between 25-29. Top contributing cities included Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Indore.

Other key findings highlight a pragmatic and career-focused approach:

Only 19.9% of students prioritise permanent residency; 45.7% choose programs for immediate career outcomes.

Education funding is largely self-managed, with 33% using loans and 28% relying on scholarships.

Master's degrees dominate, with 86.5% of students opting for them. Management and MBA programs have grown from 30% to 55.6% in three years, while STEM programs account for nearly 38.9%.

Praneet Singh, Associate Vice President – University Partnerships, upGrad Study Abroad, said, “Indian students today are far more intentional about their education choices – driven by geopolitical awareness, cost consciousness, and the realities of stricter visa regimes and uncertain post-study pathways. The traditional ‘Big Four’ destinations are no longer the default; instead, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC are emerging as smarter, future-ready alternatives. Our Study Abroad report sets a clear call for universities, platforms, and policymakers to meet the next generation of Indian students at the intersection of ambition and affordability.”

The report also found that 57.2% of FY25 enrolled learners hail from Tier 2 cities, underscoring the widening reach of international education aspirations beyond major metros.

The report emphasises a structured global learning pathway, enabling students to start in India, build academic and professional skills, and transition abroad strategically. Its multi-geography articulation process allows students to reassess and adjust their final study destinations during Year 1, aligning with personal and professional goals.