Indian students will now find it easier to study in New Zealand, after the country officially included Indian qualifications in its List of Qualifications Exempt from Assessment, cutting paperwork and streamlining visa applications.

The change means students holding eligible Indian degrees no longer need to undergo separate qualification assessments when applying for a New Zealand student visa. The update is expected to significantly speed up the process for thousands of Indian applicants.

International students, including Indians, can apply for visas online through Immigration New Zealand’s enhanced system, which went live on August 18, 2025. The new platform offers built-in guidance to reduce errors and ensure applicants meet all requirements. Applications filed using the older system before August 17 will still be processed, but new drafts must be submitted by September 17.

New Zealand offers a range of study visa options, from standard student visas to Working Holiday Visas for 18- to 30-year-olds who wish to work while studying. Students should apply at least three months before travel to avoid delays, as visa requests peak between November–March and May–August.

Holders of New Zealand student visas must comply with study and work conditions. If they want to change courses or institutions, they must apply for a variation of conditions or a new visa. Pathway Student Visa holders changing providers will need a fresh application.

A major shift is also coming for student work rights. From November 3, 2025, eligible secondary and tertiary students will be permitted to work up to 25 hours per week during term time. Currently, the cap is 20 hours. However, existing visas will not automatically update—students seeking the extra five hours must apply for a variation.

For graduates, New Zealand continues to offer a Post-Study Work Visa, allowing them to stay and work after finishing their courses.

By easing qualification recognition and expanding work rights, New Zealand is positioning itself as a more attractive destination for Indian students—who make up one of the largest international student cohorts in the country.

