COMPANIES

NEWS

Indians can now travel to these 58 countries without a visa- Check full list here

According to the Henley Passport Index 2025, India now ranks 81st, down from 80th in 2024, limiting hassle-free entry to just 58 countries

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 6, 2025 5:32 PM IST
India ranks 81st in passport strength; here are 58 countries you can enter visa-free

India’s passport has slipped one rank in the global mobility chart this year, making it slightly harder for Indian travellers to access visa-free destinations. According to the Henley Passport Index 2025, India now ranks 81st, down from 80th in 2024, limiting hassle-free entry to just 58 countries, many of which, however, still offer rich cultural experiences and stunning natural landscapes.

The latest data from the Henley Passport Index reveals that the Indian passport allows visa-free access to 58 countries in 2025. While Indian travellers still need a visa for the US, UK, or most of Europe, there remains a robust list of destinations open for spontaneous, visa-free travel.

Among the more popular destinations where Indian passport holders can travel without a visa are Indonesia, Mauritius, Kenya, Maldives, and Thailand. These countries are frequent picks for holidays due to their beaches, cultural attractions, and relatively short flying times from India.

The visa-free list also includes lesser-explored gems such as Laos, Madagascar, Fiji, and Zimbabwe, which are known for wildlife, adventure tourism, and offbeat experiences. Several nations across Africa and Oceania, like Seychelles, Samoa, and the Palau Islands, also extend visa-free access to Indian nationals.

For those seeking a quick getaway to neighbouring regions, Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka remain easily accessible. Meanwhile, countries such as Qatar, Kazakhstan, Iran, and Jordan offer visa-free or visa-on-arrival access that broadens travel possibilities beyond the usual tourist circuits.

Here is the full list of visa-free countries for Indian passport holders in 2025:

  1. Angola
  2. Barbados 
  3. Bhutan 
  4. Bolivia 
  5. British Virgin Islands 
  6. Burundi 
  7. Cambodia 
  8. Cape Verde Islands 
  9. Comoro Islands 
  10. Cook Islands 
  11. Djibouti 
  12. Dominica 
  13. Ethiopia
  14. Fiji
  15. Grenada
  16. Guinea-Bissau
  17. Haiti
  18. Indonesia
  19. Iran
  20. Jamaica
  21. Jordan
  22. Kazakhstan
  23. Kenya
  24. Kiribati
  25. Laos
  26. Macao (SAR of China)
  27. Madagascar
  28. Malaysia
  29. Maldives
  30. Marshall Islands
  31. Mauritius
  32. Micronesia
  33. Mongolia
  34. Montserrat
  35. Mozambique
  36. Myanmar
  37. Namibia
  38. Nepal
  39. Niue
  40. Palau Islands
  41. Qatar
  42. Rwanda
  43. Samoa
  44. Senegal
  45. Seychelles
  46. Sierra Leone
  47. Somalia
  48. Sri Lanka
  49. St. Kitts and Nevis
  50. St. Lucia
  51. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  52. Tanzania
  53. Thailand
  54. Timor-Leste
  55. Trinidad and Tobago
  56. Tuvalu
  57. Vanuatu
  58. Zimbabwe

 

