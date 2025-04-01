Indians to pay 13% more for UK, Australia visas as April hikes target students, workers: Check new costs

Indian travellers heading to the United Kingdom or Australia will need to dig deeper into their pockets starting April 1, as both countries roll out higher visa fees across multiple categories. The move aligns with a broader trend following the United States' recent visa fee revision and will hit tourists, students, and professionals alike.

The increase—nearly 13%—affects standard visitor, student, and work-related visas. Indian students and skilled workers aiming for opportunities in the UK and Australia are expected to be among the most affected.

UK visa fee changes across categories

The UK’s revised visa structure includes higher rates for both short-term and long-term visas. A six-month standard visitor visa will now cost ₹14,000 (£127), up from ₹12,700 (£115). For longer stays, a two-year visa will be ₹52,392 (£475), five-year visas will cost ₹93,533 (£848), and ten-year visas will now be ₹116,806 (£1,059).

Student visa costs are also climbing. The regular student and child student visas are now pegged at ₹57,796 (£524), up from £490. Short-term study visas for English courses between six to eleven months rise to ₹23,604 (£214), from the previous £200.

In the work category, the Skilled Worker visa for up to three years will now cost ₹84,820 (£769). The Innovator Founder visa has increased to ₹140,520 (£1,274).

Employers will also feel the pinch. The cost of a Certificate of Sponsorship has more than doubled, jumping to ₹57,907 (£525) from £239. Sponsor licence fees for large companies will rise to ₹174,162 (£1,579), while small businesses and charities will now pay ₹63,311 (£574).

The UK has also introduced a new ₹1,765 (£16) Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) fee for visa-exempt travellers, including those from the US and EU.

Tuition fees on the rise

In addition to visa hikes, the UK government is allowing universities in England to raise tuition fees in response to inflation. The current cap of ₹10.2 lakh (£9,250) will rise to ₹11.58 lakh (£10,500) over five years, starting with students enrolling in 2025–26.

Australian visa and tuition hikes

Australia has also revised its visa fee structure and tuition rates. While detailed visa fees weren’t specified, several universities have already increased tuition for international students from 2025. Some courses have jumped more than 7%.

At the University of Melbourne, engineering will now cost AUD 56,480 (around ₹30.36 lakh) annually, while clinical medicine soars to AUD 112,832 (₹60.66 lakh). At the University of New South Wales, most courses will be priced at AUD 58,560 per year.

“International students contribute a major portion of revenue and cost pressures have made adjustments necessary,” the UNSW noted.