Is EB-5 visa still worth it? Benefits, challenges: Key insights from immigration expert

The EB-5 Visa program has long been a popular route for foreign nationals seeking permanent residence in the United States. Through this program, investors can obtain a U.S. Green Card by making a qualifying investment in the U.S. economy. While the program provides significant opportunities for investors, especially from countries like India, it also presents certain challenges.

What Is the EB-5 Visa Program?

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program was introduced in 1990 to stimulate the U.S. economy by attracting foreign investment. The basic requirement is to invest $800,000 in a U.S.-based commercial enterprise that will create at least 10 full-time jobs for U.S. workers. In return, the investor and their immediate family are eligible for permanent residency in the United States.

As Mr. Nadadur S. Kumar, Founder & Attorney at Law, Law Offices of Nadadur S. Kumar, explained, the program has seen various changes over the years, with new legislation designed to improve its structure. However, challenges remain, particularly for Indian applicants.

The Good: Advantages of the EB-5 Program

The EB-5 visa offers several benefits for investors, particularly those from high-demand countries like India. “The EB-5 visa is unique because it allows investors to obtain U.S. residency with relatively straightforward requirements,” said Mr. Kumar. The program's key advantages include:

Permanent Residency : Investors and their families can live, work, and study in the U.S. without any limitations on their stay. After five years, they can apply for U.S. citizenship

Work Flexibility : Once the Green Card is granted, there are no restrictions on the type of work an investor can do. The ability to change jobs or start a business is a significant advantage.

Family Inclusion : The EB-5 visa allows the investor’s spouse and children under 21 years to also receive a Green Card, ensuring that the entire family benefits from the move.

Pathway to Citizenship: After five years of residency, investors can apply for U.S. citizenship, provided they meet all the necessary requirements.

Additionally, the EB-5 program provides an “exclusive opportunity for high-net-worth individuals to secure U.S. residency with their investments, ensuring a stable and prosperous future for their families,” Mr. Kumar highlighted.

The Challenges: What to Consider Before Applying

While the EB-5 program offers numerous benefits, it is not without its hurdles. Mr. Kumar outlined several challenges that prospective investors must carefully consider before making an investment:

Long Waiting Periods: The most significant challenge, particularly for Indian applicants, is the long wait time for visa approval. Due to the 7% country cap on EB-5 visas, applicants from countries with high demand, like India, face waits that can stretch to 10–20 years. Uncertainty in Legislation: The program has faced challenges from changing administrations. For example, "Donald Trump's administration introduced changes that impacted visa categories, and although some changes are still in the pipeline, many of them are still waiting for Congressional approval," Kumar pointed out. Financial Commitment: The EB-5 program requires a substantial financial investment—$800,000 or more, depending on the location of the investment. "For many, this is not a small amount. It's a big decision and comes with financial risk," said Mr. Kumar, stressing that not every investor can afford this. Political and Economic Instability: "The political climate in the U.S. can sometimes create uncertainty for foreign investors," said Kumar. This can affect job security and immigration policies, making the path to citizenship more unpredictable. Legal and Regulatory Complexity: The EB-5 process involves navigating complex legal and regulatory frameworks, including job creation requirements and the nature of the investments. "Inadequate planning and failure to follow regulations can jeopardise the investor's status," Kumar warned.

Is the EB-5 program still worth it?

Despite these challenges, Mr. Kumar believes that the EB-5 program remains a “golden opportunity” for those who can meet the financial requirements and wait for the process to unfold. “For Indians, especially those dealing with long wait times for employment-based or family-based immigration, the EB-5 program offers a rare chance to bypass the queues and gain residency in the U.S.,” Kumar explained.

While political changes continue to shape the landscape of immigration policy in the U.S., the EB-5 program is still a viable route to U.S. residency. However, prospective investors must weigh both the advantages and challenges carefully before committing. As Mr. Kumar advises, “Complying with the law and seeking professional advice is the best way to navigate the complexities of the EB-5 program.”