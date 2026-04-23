Japan is launching new prepaid travel card for tourists: Here's everything should know before your next trip

Getting around Japan is about to become considerably easier for foreign visitors. Pasmo Co, one of Tokyo's most widely used train card issuers, will launch a new prepaid transport card exclusively for tourists in May, valid for 28 days and accepted for cashless payments across the country, according to Japan Today.

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The card, called Tourist Pasmo, will be available at ticket vending machines and ticket offices at major stations, including Narita and Haneda airports, making it accessible to travellers from the moment they land.

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What it costs and how it works

Pricing varies by airport. At Narita, the card costs a flat 2,000 yen (Rs 1,200 approx). At Haneda, buyers can load between 1,000 yen and 10,000 yen (Rs 600 to Rs 6,000 approx) onto the card at purchase. No deposit is required, a departure from some earlier card formats. The card can be recharged during the 28-day validity window, though any remaining balance at the end is nonrefundable.

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The Tourist Pasmo fills a gap left by the Pasmo Passport, a similar travel card for short-term visitors that the company discontinued in 2024. Beyond its practical function, the new card has been given a design touch. Pasmo Co describes it as "stylish," incorporating kanji characters linked to travel and tourism. The company also notes it can be kept as a souvenir after use.

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Where it works

Pasmo cards are issued by non-JR railway operators in the Tokyo area but are accepted on public transportation nationwide that supports IC card payments, giving tourists broad coverage beyond the capital.

Visitors will also find a parallel option in the market. Suica, another widely used Tokyo train card brand issued by East Japan Railway, offers its own tourist version called Welcome Suica, also valid for 28 days and featuring a cherry blossom design. Between the two, foreign travellers arriving in Japan from May will have more than one ready-made option for navigating the country's extensive public transport network.