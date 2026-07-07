Japan raised visa fees globally from July 1, but Indians to still pay just Rs 500: Here's why

Japan revised its visa fees for travellers worldwide from July 1, 2026, the first such revision in years. For most foreign nationals, that meant a significant jump in what they now pay. For Indians, nothing changed. The Embassy of Japan in India has confirmed that Indian passport holders will continue to pay just Rs 500 for both single-entry and multiple-entry visas, preserving a long-standing concessional arrangement that keeps Japan among the most affordable destinations to visa up for from India.

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What the new fee structure looks like

The gap between what Indians pay and what others do is now considerably wider. Under the revised schedule applicable in India, other foreign nationals applying for a Japanese visa are now looking at Rs 8,650 for a single-entry visa and Rs 17,350 for a multiple or double-entry visa. Indians pay Rs 500 across both categories. VFS service charges apply in addition to the visa fee for all applicants.

One change affects everyone equally: Japan has abolished the separate transit visa category for all nationalities. Travellers who previously held transit visas to pass through Japan may now need to apply for an appropriate short-term stay visa instead.

How Indians can apply

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Applications must be submitted through authorised VFS centres. The Embassy advises applying up to three months before the intended travel date, and no earlier than that window. Japan also introduced an eVisa system in India in April 2024 for eligible short-term travellers, though availability depends on the visa category and purpose of visit.

What documents are needed

For most visa categories, applicants are generally required to submit a valid Indian passport, a completed application form, a recent passport-size photograph, flight tickets, accommodation details, financial documents, and a travel itinerary. The exact documentation can vary depending on whether the visit is for tourism, a business trip, visiting friends or relatives, a conference, or study.

For tourism specifically, applicants need to demonstrate the purpose of travel and show sufficient funds to support the stay. Multiple-entry visas are available to eligible Indian nationals.