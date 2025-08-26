Japan to overhaul business manager visa: Tighter capital, staffing, documents required

Japan is set to tighten its “Business Manager” visa requirements, with the Immigration Services Agency proposing major changes to investment and documentation standards. Slated for an announcement in early October 2025 and implementation by mid-October, the revised rules will raise the minimum investment threshold and introduce new staffing and qualification requirements.

The draft ordinance outlines stricter conditions for foreign nationals applying for the “Business Manager” status. The minimum capital or total investment required will increase from ¥5 million to ¥30 million. Additionally, applicants must employ at least one full-time staff member residing in Japan, a condition that must be met alongside the capital investment requirement.

The revised regulations also introduce new qualifications for applicants. They will now need to either hold a graduate or professional degree in management or a related field, or demonstrate at least three years of management or administrative experience. This includes certain preparatory activities carried out in Japan under a designated status.

Moreover, the Immigration Services Agency will impose tighter scrutiny on supporting documents. Business plans must be reviewed by an expert in business management, and applicants will be required to submit both proof of investment and documentation regarding employees, such as payroll records and residency certificates. In the past, a single document was sufficient.

For visa renewal applications, the same dual-document requirement will apply, eliminating the option to submit “other documents” as proof of business scale. Applicants must now provide both employee-related documentation and proof of capital.

The Immigration Services Agency explained that these revisions are in line with Japan’s broader policy to manage foreign human resources effectively. The changes are designed to ensure the appropriate acceptance of foreign entrepreneurs while considering the impact on the country’s industries and daily life.