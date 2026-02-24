Indian travellers applying for a visa to Japan will soon face a significant procedural shift. Starting March 2, 2026, applicants in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Puducherry will no longer be able to walk in and submit their visa applications without prior scheduling.

This change marks the end of a system that many had relied on for years. The new process, introduced by VFS Global, aims to streamline submissions, reduce overcrowding at visa centres, and provide a more organised experience for applicants.

End of the Walk-In System

VFS Global, which manages visa application and consular support services for governments worldwide, made the announcement on February 21, 2026. This change comes amid broader discussions in Japan about raising visa application fees and tightening naturalisation criteria. Currently, Japan’s fees for foreign nationals seeking permanent residency are among the lowest in the developed world, but the new fees are expected to be more in line with global standards.

What You Need to Know

Applicants will need to book their appointments through the official VFS Global Japan-India portal and ensure they have the necessary documentation, including a passport valid for at least six months, completed application forms, and a travel itinerary. The new process will require in-person visits to the visa centres to submit documents and pay the applicable fees.

In-Person Submissions Required

Notably, Japan does not permit direct online visa processing, meaning that even after booking the appointment online, applicants must visit the centre in person to complete the process.

Processing Times and Tips

Japan’s visa processing time typically ranges between 5 and 10 working days, depending on the season and volume of applications. Applicants are advised to apply 3-4 weeks in advance to account for any delays or additional scrutiny.