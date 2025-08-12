Kuwait launches visa on arrival for GCC foreign nationals; Can Indians benefit? Details here

In a major shift that will benefit millions of foreign nationals working and living in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, Kuwait has rolled out a visa-on-arrival scheme for residents of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain.

Effective immediately

The policy, announced on Sunday and published in the official gazette Kuwait Alyoum, came into effect immediately. It was introduced by First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef and replaces the previous 2008 regulations regarding entry for foreign residents from other Gulf states into Kuwait for tourism.

Advertisement

A new era for GCC travel

While citizens of GCC countries have always enjoyed seamless travel across borders, foreign residents, who represent over half of the region's population of 61.2 million as of 2024, faced hurdles. Under the old 2008 rules, only certain categories of foreign residents, such as doctors, engineers, judges, and executives, were allowed to benefit from the tourist visa-on-arrival option.

Eligibility and benefits

Now, under the new visa-on-arrival system, any foreign national holding a valid residency permit in a GCC country, even an Indian, is eligible to apply. Applicants must have a residency permit valid for at least six months to avail of the visa. Upon verification of their residency status at the port of entry, they will be granted a tourist visa directly by immigration officials.

Advertisement

This reform marks a significant change for travel in the Gulf region, simplifying the process for foreign nationals and potentially boosting tourism in Kuwait.