Major UK visa update for Indians: Airlines can refuse UK-bound flyers boarding without eVisa or ETA

The UK has formally transitioned to a digital travel system, making eVisas mandatory for Indian travellers and introducing Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for visitors from visa-exempt countries. The shift replaces paper-based visa stickers as part of a phased programme rolled out over recent years.

While applicants will still need to visit visa application centres for biometric registration, they will no longer have to leave their passports behind during processing.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"I'd urge anyone wanting to travel to the UK to ensure they are travel-ready and have the right permission, to make their journey much smoother," said Mike Tapp, UK Minister for Migration and Citizenship.

Digital permission now mandatory

Under the new framework, all visitors must obtain digital permission before travelling. Airlines will be able to prevent passengers from boarding if they do not hold an eVisa, ETA or other valid documentation.

The eVisa system was launched last year, with physical documents accepted during the transition phase until this week.

"An eVisa cannot be lost, stolen or tampered with, and allows visa holders to instantly and securely prove their immigration rights. Switching won't change, impact or remove a customer's current rights or immigration status," the Home Office said at the time.

Advertisement

As part of the digitisation plan, holders of biometric residence permits (BRP), passport visa vignette stickers, ink stamps confirming "indefinite leave to enter/remain," and biometric residence cards (BRC) have been moved to an entirely online UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) system.

The Home Office said it has been phasing out physical documents for several years, with over 10 million eVisas issued so far. All eVisa holders, including those under the EU Settlement Scheme, must ensure their UKVI account reflects their latest passport details to avoid travel disruption.

Not just India, ETA is now compulsory for 85 nationalities

Visitors from 85 nationalities, including the United States, Canada and France, who previously did not require visas must now secure an ETA before travelling to the UK.

Advertisement

An ETA costs £16 (Rs 1970 approx), permits multiple journeys and is valid for two years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first.

"The ETA scheme is a vital part of our work to strengthen the UK's border security, helping to deliver a more efficient and modern service that works for both visitors and the British public," said Minister Tapp.

The Home Office said the UK’s ETA fee is in line with comparable systems such as the US ESTA, which costs 40 dollars, and the European Union’s ETIAS, expected to cost 20 euros when implemented.

Who are exempt from the ETAs?

British and Irish citizens, including dual nationals, are exempt from the ETA requirement but must present a valid British passport or Certificate of Entitlement when travelling.

"This is the same approach taken by other countries, including the US, Australia and Canada. At their own discretion, carriers may accept some expired British passports as alternative documentation," the Home Office said.

ETAs are also mandatory for passengers transiting through the UK if they pass through passport control.

(With inputs from PTI)