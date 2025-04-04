Microsoft, Google, Amazon warning to H-1B visa staff: Avoid travel amid Trump immigration shakeup

Tech workers on H-1B visas are being warned not to travel abroad as uncertainty grows over U.S. immigration policy under Donald Trump’s administration. Microsoft, Google, and Amazon have already sounded the alarm, urging caution among staff as fears rise that re-entry into the country may not be guaranteed.

According to the Washington Post, major IT firms are advising foreign workers—especially those on H-1B visas—to avoid international travel. The anxiety stems from potential policy shifts that could complicate or block re-entry for non-citizens.

The H-1B visa program is a cornerstone of the U.S. tech labour market, with 65,000 slots granted annually through a lottery system. Indian professionals dominate this group, followed by citizens of China and Canada. Companies like Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Apple rely heavily on this workforce.

Two Indian H-1B holders told the Washington Post they cancelled trips to India over fears they might not be let back into the U.S. One of them also raised the alarm over Trump’s push to revoke birthright citizenship, saying they feared future children could end up stateless. “There is an assumption that everybody who is not a US citizen might be here illegally,” another Indian worker added.

The impact isn’t just psychological—some H-1B holders report they now carry identification and immigration documents at all times in public. According to a human resources official from Silicon Valley, some companies are paying for premium visa extension processing to navigate delays and avoid added risk.

Although Trump has publicly supported the H-1B program in the past, the administration's broader stance on immigration is fueling deep concern among foreign workers. For Indian employees in particular—who make up the largest share of H-1B recipients—the fear is no longer theoretical.

Meanwhile, there's a conflict within Trump's supporters regarding H1B visas. Some, like Elon Musk, advocate for increased skilled immigration (H1B) to attract top talent globally for innovation. Others, like Nikki Haley, prefer investing in domestic education to train American workers instead.

While Trump hasn't explicitly stated his plans for H1B visas this time around, he did target them during his first term.

On the other hand, obtaining a Green Card (permanent residency) is taking much longer than usual. Even successful entrepreneurs like the CEO of Perplexity, Aravind Srinivas, are facing significant delays, despite their contributions to the US economy.