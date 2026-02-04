More than 1.2 million Indians visited Singapore in 2025 as MICE trips add momentum: STB

Singapore’s India tourism story ended 2025 on a steady high, with the city-state welcoming more than 1.2 million visitors from India, even as travel demand remained competitive across Asia. New data released by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Tuesday shows Indian arrivals grew 1 percent from the previous year, a marker of continued interest in Singapore as both a leisure and business destination.

“The year 2025 marked a milestone year for Singapore-India tourism as we celebrated 60 years of diplomatic ties. We're heartened that over a million Indian visitors chose Singapore, which is around a 1 per cent increase from 2024, driving robust tourism spending and demonstrating the market's continued confidence in our destination,” STB Regional Director, India, Middle East, South Asia and Africa, Markus Tan said in a statement.

India remains among top five source markets

STB data shows international visitor arrivals (IVA) reached 16.9 million in 2025, reflecting 2.3 per cent growth compared to 2024. The top five markets were Mainland China (3.1 million), Indonesia (2.4 million), Malaysia (1.3 million), Australia (1.3 million), and India (1.2 million).

The numbers underline Singapore's sustained pull across regions, while keeping India firmly in its top tier of inbound markets.

Tourism receipts rise, India spending climbs 5%

Singapore’s tourism sector also recorded a strong rise in visitor spending. Tourism receipts (TR) hit SGD 23.9 billion in the first three quarters of 2025, a 6.5 per cent increase from 2024, and the highest recorded for that period.

During the same window, tourism receipts from India totalled SGD 1.17 billion, up 5 per cent year-on-year, pointing to higher spend per traveller as well as continued flow in visitor volumes.

“What excites us most is the diversity we're seeing - from leisure travellers seeking authentic experiences to major corporations choosing Singapore for their MICE events. This success stems from our sustained partnership approach, enhanced connectivity, seamless travel experiences and marketing campaigns that truly connect with Indian travellers,” Tan added.

(With inputs from PTI)