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New biometric mandate takes effect for Australian visa applicants in India. Here's what to do

New biometric mandate takes effect for Australian visa applicants in India. Here's what to do

Biometrics are not automatically required for every individual upon submission; applicants must wait for a formal Biometric Requirement Letter issued by the Department of Home Affairs before taking action.  

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 31, 2026 10:32 AM IST
New biometric mandate takes effect for Australian visa applicants in India. Here's what to doFor prospective Indian students preparing for international studies, the update introduces an administrative layer that demands immediate action

Australia has officially expanded its mandatory biometric collection protocol to include visa applicants applying from India. Effective October 26, 2026, the updated framework forms part of a broader global initiative by the Australian Department of Home Affairs to bolster identity verification, prevent fraud, and maintain a secure migration system across nearly 60 countries.

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Under the updated guidelines, individuals applying for select Australian visas in India — including student, visitor, and work visas — may now be required to submit biometric data consisting of physical fingerprints and a facial scan.

The biometric mandate applies exclusively to new visa applications lodged on or after October 26, 2026. Visa applications submitted prior to October 26, 2026, as well as visas that have already been granted, remain completely unaffected by the update.

Biometrics are not automatically required for every individual upon submission; applicants must wait for a formal Biometric Requirement Letter issued by the Department of Home Affairs before taking action.

How the submission process works  

Once a visa application is lodged online through ImmiAccount, the Department of Home Affairs determines whether biometric data is necessary and sends targeted instructions. Applicants have two distinct routes to complete this step depending on the details of their notification letter:

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1. In-person at an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre (ABCC): Applicants instructed to submit biometrics in person must schedule an appointment at an authorized ABCC operated by VFS Global across major Indian cities.

  • What to Bring: Applicants must bring their physical, valid passport linked to the visa application along with the Biometric Requirement Letter.   
  • Fees: VFS Global charges an official service fee for capturing biometrics at the centre.  
  • Special protocols: Minor applicants under Indian law must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Applicants who wear religious head coverings or require privacy can request a private booth with staff of the same gender. Applicants with heavy henna or mehndi on their hands are advised to check with the collection centre beforehand, as visible patterns on fingertips may interfere with biometric scanners.   

2. Digital submission via the Australian Immi app: Eligible applicants can complete the identification process digitally at no additional biometric cost using a smartphone.

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  • Eligibility criteria: Applicants can use the digital option if the Visa Lodgement Number (VLN) on their requirement letter begins with AUI, provided they hold a valid passport and have previously recorded biometrics at an official centre.   
  • How it works: Using an NFC-enabled smartphone, the applicant scans their passport chip, scans the passport details page, and captures a live facial photograph against a plain, light-colored background through the app.   

What it means for students & general applicants  

For prospective Indian students preparing for international studies, the update introduces an administrative layer that demands immediate action once requested.

The primary eligibility criteria for studying in Australia — including English language proficiency tests, financial capacity verification, genuine student checks, and health or character evaluations — remain standard.

The High Commission has stated that biometric requirements are not expected to cause visa processing delays, provided applicants complete their fingerprinting and facial captures promptly upon receiving their notification letter.

Experts urge applicants to monitor their ImmiAccount portal and email inbox closely after filing to avoid procedural delays.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 31, 2026 10:32 AM IST
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