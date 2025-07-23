New rules for Indian US Green Card holders as Trump laws threaten status- Check details

The Trump administration’s aggressive immigration stance is creating new hurdles for green card holders in the United States, with recent policy changes and enforcement measures placing even naturalised citizens under increased risk.

U.S. authorities have repeatedly warned that lawful permanent residents must comply with all legal requirements or face potential cancellation of their status. In several instances, green card holders have already had their residency revoked for violations.

Even citizens aren’t immune

The Department of Justice has been actively pursuing cases to strip naturalised citizens of their status, raising concerns that immigration enforcement is extending beyond non-citizens. While denaturalisation remains rare, its use has grown in scope under stricter policy frameworks.

New compliance rules for green card holders

Starting May 29, 2025, green card holders applying to renew or replace their permanent resident cards must use a revised Form I-90 and comply with updated requirements from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Additionally, USCIS has updated the validity criteria for the mandatory immigration medical examination form, Form I-693. For forms signed on or after November 1, 2023, the validity now depends on whether the corresponding adjustment of status application is still pending. Forms tied to withdrawn or denied applications will automatically become invalid. This rule applies to all applications pending or filed after June 11, 2025.

Remittance tax to hit NRIs from next year

In a separate measure, a new remittance tax will come into effect starting January 1, 2026, impacting green card holders sending money abroad. Originally proposed at 5%, the tax has been capped at 1% after multiple rounds of debate in Congress.

The tax will apply only to remittance transfers made using cash, money orders, cashier’s checks, or similar instruments. Transfers through bank accounts or via U.S.-issued debit or credit cards will be exempt.

This remittance levy is part of Trump’s so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill," now enacted into law, and is expected to affect a significant number of Indian-origin residents, among others, who frequently send money to family overseas.