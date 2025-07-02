New Saudi visa allows layover passengers to perform Umrah without separate permit

Saudi Arabia has rolled out a new free stopover visa aimed at easing travel for international passengers, particularly those from the UAE and Gulf countries, who wish to perform Umrah or visit Makkah and Madinah during layovers. Available exclusively to those flying with Saudia Airlines or Flynas, the initiative is designed to support the kingdom’s push for short-term religious and tourism visits.

Advertisement

The stopover visa permits a stay of up to 96 hours (four days) and is valid for 90 days from the date of issue. It allows eligible travellers to enter Saudi Arabia without needing a separate Umrah visa.

While the visa itself is free, passengers are required to pay a processing fee of SAR 39.50 (approximately AED 38.68) and must purchase mandatory medical insurance starting from SAR 13 (about AED 12.73), according to Gulf News. The visa is automatically generated during the flight booking process on the Saudia or Flynas websites.

Only transit passengers with confirmed onward bookings can apply. Applicants must register and book their Umrah or Ziyarah slots in advance via the official Nusuk.sa platform.

To be eligible, travellers must:

Advertisement

Book a flight through Saudia Airlines or Flynas

Hold a passport valid for at least six months

Have a valid visa or residency for their final destination

Upload a passport-sized photo as per Saudi visa requirements

The visa is single-entry and non-extendable, and is not available to passengers flying with other airlines.

How to apply:

Visit the Saudia or Flynas website Choose a flight with a stopover in Saudi Arabia Fill in travel and personal information Select the stopover visa option Upload documents and complete payment Receive the visa and insurance details by email

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs oversees the stopover visa policy, which may be revised in the future. For now, it offers a streamlined and cost-effective way for travellers to include a spiritual or cultural stop in Saudi Arabia while en route to another destination.