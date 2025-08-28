New visa proposal could create more uncertainty for Indian students in the US; Here's how

In a move that could significantly affect foreign students in the US, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has proposed a rule to end the "duration of status" system for F visa holders. If passed, this would limit the length of stay for international students, requiring them to apply for extensions after a fixed period of up to four years.

Currently, students on F visas can stay in the US for the duration of their academic programs, with the option to extend their stay by getting an updated Form I-20 from their universities. The new system would eliminate this flexibility, instead requiring students to submit fresh applications, biometric data, and undergo additional USCIS review if their programs extend beyond the allowed period.

Limits for F-1 students

The proposed rule outlines new duration limits for F-1 students, with a maximum stay of four years, which includes optional practical training (OPT), and a reduced grace period of just 30 days. Currently, students are allowed 60 days after their program ends.

Meanwhile, English language students would have a maximum stay of 24 months, and public high school students would be limited to only 12 months. This change marks a significant shift, as it eliminates the flexibility of the "duration of status" system, placing more pressure on international students to apply for extensions in a more formal, rigid process.

Changes in academic programs

The proposal also introduces stricter rules regarding changes in academic programs. Undergraduate students would not be allowed to switch majors during their first year, except in special cases, while graduate students could not change their program or level of study at all.

Additionally, students who travel while an extension request is pending may face complications, as such travel could be considered abandonment of their extension request, risking delays or denials.

One of the most concerning aspects of this rule is the immediate initiation of "unlawful presence" for students once their fixed stay period ends. This could increase the risk of overstaying and lead to re-entry bans ranging from three to ten years.

The new rule also eliminates the deference to previous visa approvals, meaning students who have had their extensions approved in the past may face additional scrutiny and paperwork, leading to uncertainty for future applicants.

The proposed changes could have significant implications for US higher education institutions, which have long relied on international students.

The additional administrative burden, combined with the higher costs for students, could potentially affect the US’s ability to attract and retain talent from abroad, including from countries like India, which accounts for around 30% of the U.S.'s international student population.

The 30-day public comment period, which will allow universities and concerned stakeholders to voice their opinions, will likely shed more light on the impact of this change.