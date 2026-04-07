New visa rules in Japan: Nation to require language proficiency for certain foreign workers

In a move set to impact foreign workers in Japan, the government has decided to require proof of Japanese language proficiency for individuals applying for visa statuses related to professions such as engineers, specialists in humanities, or international services, according to a Japanese daily, The Mainichi.

This policy shift, expected to take effect by mid-April, aims to address a growing issue in which visa holders qualified for specialised roles are instead working in unskilled jobs, violating the conditions of their visas.

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The policy change follows increasing concerns about foreigners entering Japan under specific visa categories but taking up jobs that do not align with their professional qualifications. A source close to the matter said on Friday, “The government plans to revise the policy as early as mid-April and tighten screening, prompted by a growing number of cases in which individuals enter the country under a visa status for professions requiring specialised knowledge but work in unskilled jobs not permitted under it.”

What are the requirements?

Under the revised guidelines, applicants will be required to demonstrate Japanese proficiency at the B2 level of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, equivalent to the N2 level of the Japanese-Language Proficiency Test (JLPT).

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Currently, the policy does not mandate Japanese language skills but requires applicants to meet conditions such as a college-level education or equivalent qualifications, along with relevant work experience.

Who will face the new language requirement?

The new language requirement will apply to individuals seeking a visa for the first time and those transitioning from other visa statuses to work in roles that require Japanese skills. However, international students transitioning to these roles will be exempt from the language proficiency requirement.

The government’s decision also includes a provision that bans companies suspended for issues such as assault or unpaid wages from accepting workers under the controversial technical intern training or specified skilled worker programs. These companies will also be prohibited from accepting workers under the newly revised visa status until the suspension period expires.

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According to the Immigration Services Agency, as of the end of 2025, Japan had approximately 4.13 million foreign residents, of whom approximately 475,000 were under the engineer, specialist in humanities, or international services visa statuses. This group is the second-largest category of foreign residents in Japan, behind permanent residents, who numbered about 947,000.

In January, Japan’s government compiled a comprehensive set of measures to address challenges related to the employment of foreign nationals, underscoring the need for “countermeasures against cases in which foreign nationals engage in work that does not correspond to their qualification.”