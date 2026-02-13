New Zealand golden visa update: New $5M, $10M investment categories introduced, English test requirements eased

New Zealand’s Immigration Minister, Erica Stanford, has shared an update on the Government's "golden visa" program, which aims to attract investors willing to commit at least $5 million to the country, according to RNZ news.

The Active Investor Plus visa, which underwent changes in April 2025, now offers two distinct investment categories: a riskier “growth” option with a $5 million investment over three years, and a safer “balanced” investment of $10 million over five years.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Additionally, several barriers, including the time spent in New Zealand and the English language test requirement, have been reduced. Previously, the minimum investment amount was set at $15 million.

To date, the visa has attracted 573 applications, bringing in $3.39 billion in investments, with $1.05 billion already committed. This marks a significant increase from the previous settings, which received only 116 applications and $70 million in investment over two and a half years.

"I am delighted that our new visa settings are helping to open up possibility and opportunity for investment," Stanford said, according to RNZ. "These investors bring not just capital, but global experience, expertise, and networks. I have had the pleasure of meeting some of these investors over the last year, and I have seen first-hand their love for, and commitment to, New Zealand."

Advertisement

The announcement took place at Hectre, an AI start-up focused on orchard management and fruit quality. The company, founded in 2017, secured funding from three investors in its latest round and is now exporting to 22 countries. "It’s investment like this that grows companies like these... that’s what is so exciting about today," Stanford noted.

Minor adjustments have been made to the visa program, particularly concerning infrastructure investment, which led to the approval of three new funds by Invest NZ. Stanford highlighted that New Zealand, with its position at the "bottom of the world," is perfectly placed as a stable investment haven, especially in a world of increased uncertainty, particularly in light of geopolitical shifts like Donald Trump's tariffs.

Advertisement

Although the ability for investors to purchase property hasn’t triggered a major increase in demand, Stanford confirmed that the Government does not plan to lower the investment thresholds.

With net migration at its lowest since 2013, Stanford expressed confidence that, as the economy improves, migration figures would return to the 20-year average, pointing out that economic growth largely drives migration.