New Zealand to change open work visa rules from April 2026: What Indians should know

Starting on April 20, 2026, New Zealand will implement significant changes to employment conditions for holders of open work visas. The move is aimed at providing clarity on what work is permitted under these visas, helping migrants better understand their rights and responsibilities.

The implementation is expected to create a more organised, safer and fairer work environment for both migrants and employers by reducing uncertainty and ensuring compliance with New Zealand’s employment laws.

What is an open work visa?

An open work visa allows individuals to work for almost any employer in any role or location without a job offer. However, these changes will not affect employer-specific work visas, such as the Accredited Employer Work Visa, which ties workers to a single employer and a specific role.

Two new employment conditions for open work visas

Beginning 20 April 2026, open work visa holders will be subject to one of two possible employment conditions.

Open work visas allowing any work



Some open work visa holders will be allowed to undertake any work, including working for an employer, sole trading, or owning and operating a business. This condition applies to the following visa types: Advertisement Partner of a Worker Work Visa

Partner of a Student Work Visa

Partner of a Student Work Visa supported by a New Zealand Scholarship

Post Study Work Visa

Partner of a New Zealander Work Visa

Partner of a Military Work Visa Open work visas requiring work for an employer



Other open work visa holders must work for an employer, either through an employment agreement or a contract for services. This condition applies to the following visa types: Victims of Domestic Violence Work Visa

Victims of People Trafficking Work Visa

Migrant Exploitation Protection Work Visa

Asylum Seeker Work Visa

All working holiday visas

General conditions for all open work visa holders



Regardless of the specific employment condition, open work visa holders must comply with New Zealand’s employment and business laws. Some general restrictions include:

Open work visa holders cannot employ others directly or indirectly through a business they own.

Open work visa holders are prohibited from providing commercial sexual services or running or investing in businesses that offer such services.

Transitional arrangements and support



For those already working outside their permitted conditions (except for commercial sexual services), they will be allowed to continue until their visa expires. This grace period provides time to adjust work or business arrangements before applying for a new open work visa. Applicants must meet the conditions tied to their approved visa category for any future visa applications.

Working holiday visa holders can only do temporary work for an employer to support their stay. Operating a business on this visa is not allowed.