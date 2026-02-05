New Zealand to hike minimum wage from April 1: What employers must fix migrant visa rules come into play

A modest pay hike is set to ripple far beyond payrolls in New Zealand. From April 1, 2026, the adult minimum wage will rise to $23.95 per hour, up from $23.50, while training and starting-out wages will increase to $19.16 per hour, maintaining the 80 per cent link to the adult rate.

For employers who rely on migrant labour, the change carries added weight. Beyond higher wage bills, it directly affects visa eligibility and compliance, particularly for roles paid at or near the minimum wage.

What changes for migrant workers and visa applications

Any work visa application that includes a job offer lodged on or after April 1, 2026 must meet or exceed the new minimum wage. This applies across visa categories, including the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV).

Where migrant workers are currently employed on the minimum wage, employers will need to ensure:

Pay is adjusted by April 1, 2026

Employment agreements reflect the revised rates

Any new or pending visa applications meet the updated threshold

Applications that fall short of the required pay level at the time of lodgement risk being declined, even if the role and employer otherwise meet eligibility criteria.

Why timing matters for employers

While the increase itself is relatively small, the compliance impact can be significant. Immigration New Zealand assesses visa applications based on the pay rate in force when the application is submitted, not when the job offer was originally made.

For employers with multiple migrant workers, especially in lower-paid roles, the change may influence:

the timing of AEWV applications or renewals

workforce and salary budgeting for the year ahead

job design where wages sit close to the minimum threshold

This becomes particularly critical for businesses planning recruitment or visa renewals around March and April 2026.

Getting ready before April 1

Employers can reduce last-minute risks by reviewing: