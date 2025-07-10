No keys, no deeds: Countries where Indians can get residency without buying property

The United Arab Emirates has dismissed claims of a new nomination-based Rs 23 lakh Golden Visa scheme offering lifetime residency to Indians without real estate or business investments. As confusion settles, many Indians remain eager to explore alternative citizenship and residency options worldwide, seeking routes that don’t demand property purchases or massive financial commitments.
Many Indians are exploring countries offering residency or citizenship without mandatory property purchases. Here’s a comparison of some popular options and what they offer:
Saudi Arabia (Premium Residency)
₹1.78 crore for permanent residency, ₹22.3 lakh annually for renewable residency
No local sponsor required
Right to buy property, start businesses, and sponsor family
Does not lead to citizenship
Paraguay
₹4.15–5 lakh bank deposit or small business investment
Residency in 3–6 months
Citizenship after 3 years, offering visa-free access across South America
Limited global visa-free reach
Portugal (Golden Visa)
₹4.5 crore in funds, research, or job creation; ₹2.25 crore donation for culture/history
Schengen access
Citizenship after 5 years, but requires renouncing the Indian passport
Vietnam (Golden Visa)
₹33 crore for a 10-year visa with permanent residency
₹1 crore for a 3–5-year visa
Live, work, and run businesses
Citizenship after 5 years, but no dual nationality
Hungary (Guest Investor Residency)
₹2.25 crore investment in real estate funds or ₹9 crore donation
10-year renewable visa
Schengen access
Citizenship after 8 years
Caribbean Nations (e.g., Dominica, St. Lucia, Grenada)
₹1.66 crore in real estate or ₹83 lakh donation
Citizenship in 3–8 months
Visa-free travel to the UK and the Schengen area
Grenada offers US E-2 visa eligibility for business purposes, but not residency rights in the US or EU
For Indians seeking a second passport, improved mobility, or a backup plan, these programs open diverse global opportunities without the traditional property investment hurdle.