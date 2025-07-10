Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
nri
visa
No keys, no deeds: Countries where Indians can get residency without buying property

No keys, no deeds: Countries where Indians can get residency without buying property

Many Indians remain eager to explore alternative citizenship and residency options worldwide, seeking routes that don’t demand property purchases or massive financial commitments

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 10, 2025 10:45 AM IST
No keys, no deeds: Countries where Indians can get residency without buying propertyNo property? No problem. Indians eye countries offering citizenship without investments

The United Arab Emirates has dismissed claims of a new nomination-based Rs 23 lakh Golden Visa scheme offering lifetime residency to Indians without real estate or business investments. As confusion settles, many Indians remain eager to explore alternative citizenship and residency options worldwide, seeking routes that don’t demand property purchases or massive financial commitments.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Many Indians are exploring countries offering residency or citizenship without mandatory property purchases. Here’s a comparison of some popular options and what they offer:

Saudi Arabia (Premium Residency)

  • ₹1.78 crore for permanent residency, ₹22.3 lakh annually for renewable residency

  • No local sponsor required

  • Right to buy property, start businesses, and sponsor family

  • Does not lead to citizenship

Paraguay

  • ₹4.15–5 lakh bank deposit or small business investment

  • Residency in 3–6 months

  • Citizenship after 3 years, offering visa-free access across South America

  • Limited global visa-free reach

Portugal (Golden Visa)

  • ₹4.5 crore in funds, research, or job creation; ₹2.25 crore donation for culture/history

  • Schengen access

  • Citizenship after 5 years, but requires renouncing the Indian passport

    Advertisement

Vietnam (Golden Visa)

  • ₹33 crore for a 10-year visa with permanent residency

  • ₹1 crore for a 3–5-year visa

  • Live, work, and run businesses

  • Citizenship after 5 years, but no dual nationality

Hungary (Guest Investor Residency)

  • ₹2.25 crore investment in real estate funds or ₹9 crore donation

  • 10-year renewable visa

  • Schengen access

  • Citizenship after 8 years

Caribbean Nations (e.g., Dominica, St. Lucia, Grenada)

  • ₹1.66 crore in real estate or ₹83 lakh donation

  • Citizenship in 3–8 months

  • Visa-free travel to the UK and the Schengen area

  • Grenada offers US E-2 visa eligibility for business purposes, but not residency rights in the US or EU

For Indians seeking a second passport, improved mobility, or a backup plan, these programs open diverse global opportunities without the traditional property investment hurdle.

Published on: Jul 10, 2025 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today