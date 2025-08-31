 No more shortcuts: US Embassy tightens passport collection rules for Indian applicants 

The US Embassy has announced a major policy change for visa applicants in India, tightening passport collection rules starting August 1.

As per updated guidelines on the USTravelDocs website, applicants will now have only two options to receive their passport/visa:

Self-collection from the designated center, or home delivery at a charge of ₹1,200.

The earlier provision that allowed friends, agents, or other representatives to collect passports on behalf of applicants has been discontinued.

A notice from the embassy said the step was taken “to ensure the safety and security of applicants’ passports/documents.”



For minors under 18, passports must be collected by a parent or legal guardian. They must present an original consent letter signed by both parents (scanned or emailed copies will not be accepted), along with valid ID proofs of both parents.

Documents required for self-collection include:

Original Indian government-issued photo ID with address

A photocopy of the same ID

Appointment letter (preferred for faster processing)

For minors:

Applicant’s ID copy (birth certificate or school ID acceptable)

Parent/guardian’s original government-issued ID + photocopy

Original consent letter signed by both parents

Clear photocopies of both parents’ IDs

With this change, the embassy has made clear that only personal collection or paid home delivery will now be permitted, effectively eliminating third-party involvement.

