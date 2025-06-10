'No right to visit US...': US Embassy in India warns visitors of zero tolerance for visa abuse, illegal entry 

In a stern warning to the Indians residing illegally in the United States, the US Embassy in India has issued a fresh notice. In its unequivocal stance, the embassy said legitimate travellers are welcome to the US, but there is no inherent right to enter the country.

Posting on X, the embassy wrote, "The United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to our country. However, there is no right to visit the United States. We cannot and will not tolerate illegal entry, abuse of visas, or the violation of U.S. law." The statement serves as a clear warning to those contemplating bypassing legal channels or misusing their entry privileges. This assertive posture signals a heightened focus on maintaining the integrity of U.S. borders and immigration processes.

This comes in response to a deportation incident where a young Indian student, handcuffed and in tears, was escorted by US police through Newark airport. An Indian-American entrepreneur, Kunal Jain, recorded the moment and posted it on X, tagging External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The student, Jain said, was meant to board the same flight to India as him, but never made it.

Kunal Jain, a social entrepreneur and Hindi author who recently returned to India, posted the video with a caption that quickly drew widespread attention: “I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night—handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy,” Jain wrote, tagging the Indian Embassy in the U.S.