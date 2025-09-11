'Officer said you're already successful': Redditor's F-1 visa rejection sparks debate. Here's what netizens said

A social media user recently wrote on Reddit that his F-1 visa application was rejected despite having a well-established career. The user, based in Bengaluru, said that his career involved over 4 years at Amazon as a senior investigation and risk specialist.

The Redditor had applied for an MBA in Global Management at the City University of Seattle, which was denied.

Recounting his experience, the user wrote: "When I went for my visa interview, it was surprisingly quick — barely 2-3 minutes. The officer asked me about my work experience and why I chose this MBA. I explained my goals, but after looking at my profile, he said: 'You're already successful' and handed me the rejection slip."

He further admitted that his answers during the interview may not have been convincing enough to explain why the MBA was essential for his career growth.

Talking about his takeaway from the experience, he said that one needs to show the officers that one's current success is only a stepping stone if you have a stable job and good career progression. He added that one also needs to convince the officers that their chosen program will directly help them achieve a specific and higher goal.

Speaking about his plans going forward, the user said: "I'm planning to reapply, and this time I'll focus more on: Explaining why now is the right time for this degree. Showing specific skills I will gain from my MBA that I cannot get through my current job. Making it clear that I'll return to India for senior leadership roles where this degree gives me a competitive edge."

Here's what netizens said

"What you've described screams fraud to a consular officer. CPT schools are tough to get approved and even less so for those applying from India. 'You're already successful' just means they didn't believe you were really going to this school to study. Student visas are tough. You really need to show how spending this large amount of cash is going to help you in your life back home. CPT schools, community colleges, those almost never work," a user wrote.

A second user commented: "You need to apply to a better, reputable school. From the officers POV, you’re trying to stick around by applying to a cheap, low ranking school."

"I'm so sorry this happened to you. The current policy is to cut down the number of international students who are enrolling so they can maintain legal presence in the US while looking for a job. Even if you connect it well they would still refuse it if they think you're likely to get a job offer and sponsorship because you already have the working experience. They want fresh students who will pay for the degree for only 4 years then leave," a third user said.

A fourth user wrote: "Apply at a better MBA college. Get a good GMAT score and build nice resume for applying to college."