‘Over 1.2 million Indians...’: Tech workers call out staffing firms behind green card backlog

A viral Reddit post has reignited the debate over the years-long green card backlog faced by Indian nationals — many of whom first entered the US workforce through Indian tech staffing firms that have since vanished.

“Over 1.2 million Indians are currently waiting in the queue for green cards,” one user wrote, pointing out that many were placed at U.S. companies by third-party recruiters that no longer exist.

For decades, Indian tech staffing firms have served as a gateway for skilled professionals migrating to the US, particularly in IT and software services. These firms recruit talent from India and place them at American companies under the H-1B visa programme — a system that has enabled countless careers but also sparked persistent scrutiny.

While the model has helped grow the Indian footprint in the US tech industry, critics have long pointed to issues such as wage suppression, unclear employment conditions, and alleged abuse of immigration loopholes.

The post has struck a chord across social media, spotlighting how outdated immigration policies and fragile staffing setups are trapping skilled professionals in prolonged uncertainty — with no clear path forward.

“Tech staffing firms never last. I’ve worked for three. They’re just intermediaries,” one commenter noted. “The companies where people actually work are the ones that matter. I’ve never heard of anyone going back and pulling staffing recruiter records.”

Another user alleged that some firms manipulate the Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) process — a mandatory step for employment-based green cards — by exploiting obscure advertising rules.

“Some of these firms exploit loopholes. For instance, they publish job ads in obscure print newspapers in tiny fonts, then claim no US workers applied — just to justify green card sponsorship,” the user wrote. “Most of these firms are fly-by-night operations led by immigrants from a specific country,” the user said.

A third user shared the lived impact of this system: “I knew someone on an H-1B for over 15 years. Bought a house, raised a family — all while waiting for a green card. These agencies are often just a phone number and a business license. Anyone can set one up with $50.”