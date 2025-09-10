Business Today
According to a report by a leading visa processing platform, data shows that e-Visas now account for 82% of all visa applications in India in 2025, up from 79% in 2024.

Sonali
  • Updated Sep 10, 2025 1:38 PM IST
Over 50 countries now offer e-Visas to Indians, making global travel faster and easier

 

 

In 2025, Indian travellers gained unprecedented access to global destinations, with more than 50 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, Oceania, and Latin America offering e-Visas or electronic travel authorisations (eTAs). The surge reflects a rapid shift toward digital corridors, enabling smoother, faster cross-border travel for Indian passport holders.

Atlys, a leading visa processing platform, has released its comprehensive report on e-Visas, detailing the growing number of countries providing simplified digital entry options for Indians. Platform data shows that e-Visas now account for 82% of all visa applications in India in 2025, up from 79% in 2024.

The UAE, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Egypt emerged as the top e-Visa destinations, while Sri Lanka recorded a nearly 7x jump in applications from 2024. Georgia followed with a 2.6x increase, signalling a shift beyond traditional travel hubs. The insights and figures presented in this report are based solely on data collected through Atlys’ platform and may not reflect government-wide statistics.

Regional trends highlight a clear pattern:

  • Asia: Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia offer stays from 14 to 90 days. Vietnam allows 30-day stays with e-Visas valid for 90 days.

  • Africa: Egypt, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and Morocco enable 30–90 day stays.

  • Europe: Albania, Moldova, and Russia have embraced online applications for Indian travellers.

  • Caribbean and Latin America: Cuba, Suriname, Colombia, and the Bahamas now provide full digital entry systems.

  • Oceania: Australia and New Zealand continue enhancing access through streamlined e-Visas and eTAs.

Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys, said, "Indian travellers increasingly value speed and certainty, and e-Visas deliver both. The ability to apply online and receive approvals quickly has made last-minute and short-haul trips far more feasible. Countries that have adopted digital visa systems are already seeing the benefits in terms of higher visitor numbers from India."

The report emphasises the decade-long acceleration in e-Visa adoption, as governments align with traveller expectations while boosting tourism flows from India. This digital visa shift is enabling faster approvals, last-minute travel, and a widening array of destinations accessible to Indian passport holders.

Published on: Sep 10, 2025 1:38 PM IST
